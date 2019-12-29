|
|
Donna Kaye Tinnell Winters
Louisville - Ms. Donna Kaye Tinnell Winters returned to her heavenly Father on December 27, 2019, at the age of 65. Donna was born in Louisville, KY on July 3, 1954 to Bluford Tinnell Sr. and Bettye Jean Waters Tinnell. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; niece, Lee Ann Tinnell and brother, David Leonard Tinnell. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Bluford "Buddy" Tinnell, Jr.; nephews, Jim Tinnell (Stacey), Jason Tinnell (Tammara), Travis Tinnell and Bill Johnson; great- niece, Laura Tinnell and great-nephew, Axel Tinnell, as well as Cindy Tinnell, numerous other extended family members, friends and her Bullitt Central classmates. Donna retired after a long successful career within the AT&T, Bell Systems. Donna was a dedicated animal care advocate. She also enjoyed spending time with her family; the beach, in general and the Florida Keys, in particular; reading and University of Kentucky Basketball. Friends may pay their respects at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy and Brooks Road) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00pm until 8:00pm. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the A.S.P.C.A. or the Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest, Clermont, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019