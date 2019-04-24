|
|
Donna Lauer
Louisville - Donna Marie Lauer, 61, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home.
She was born January 17, 1958 in Louisville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Lauer, parents, William A. Hammer and Dorothy Dicken Hammer, brother, Robert Hammer, and uncle, Brother Hugo Hammer CFX.
Donna was a retired Speech Pathologist for Jefferson County Public Schools.
She is survived by brothers, David Hammer (Pat), Thomas Hammer (Kelly); nephew, Stephen Hammer (Jessica); great-nephew and niece, Will and Annabel Hammer; friends, Frank and Elaine Hulsman, and Beverly Rogers.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road with interment to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9 AM at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019