Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lauer


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Lauer Obituary
Donna Lauer

Louisville - Donna Marie Lauer, 61, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home.

She was born January 17, 1958 in Louisville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Lauer, parents, William A. Hammer and Dorothy Dicken Hammer, brother, Robert Hammer, and uncle, Brother Hugo Hammer CFX.

Donna was a retired Speech Pathologist for Jefferson County Public Schools.

She is survived by brothers, David Hammer (Pat), Thomas Hammer (Kelly); nephew, Stephen Hammer (Jessica); great-nephew and niece, Will and Annabel Hammer; friends, Frank and Elaine Hulsman, and Beverly Rogers.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road with interment to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9 AM at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now