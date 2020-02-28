|
|
Donna Lee (Schwaniger) Bolton
Louisville - 89, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Bolton; daughter Lynn Bolton; sons Brian (Suzanne) Bolton and Dennis (Anne) Bolton; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 9:30am-10:00am, Friday March 6, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church with funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers send donations to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020