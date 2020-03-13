|
Donna Louise Wirick
Louisville - Wirick, Donna Louise, 76, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan; grew up in Louisville, KY; went to college in AZ and married and raised her children in California. She returned to Louisville in 2010. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wirick, of 46 years. She is survived by five of her siblings - Bill, Michael, John, Jim (Gazley) and Carole Stebritz; her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was an avid gardener, genealogist and reader. Others always commented on her big heart and her contagious laugh. She joined her husband in her love of astronomy, mathematics and science. Baking scrumptious desserts for others was a joy for her.
No services are planned at this time pursuant to her wishes. Any donations can be made in her memory to Tristate Collie Rescue at (tristatecollierescue.org). She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020