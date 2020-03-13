Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Wirick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Louise Wirick


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Louise Wirick Obituary
Donna Louise Wirick

Louisville - Wirick, Donna Louise, 76, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan; grew up in Louisville, KY; went to college in AZ and married and raised her children in California. She returned to Louisville in 2010. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wirick, of 46 years. She is survived by five of her siblings - Bill, Michael, John, Jim (Gazley) and Carole Stebritz; her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was an avid gardener, genealogist and reader. Others always commented on her big heart and her contagious laugh. She joined her husband in her love of astronomy, mathematics and science. Baking scrumptious desserts for others was a joy for her.

No services are planned at this time pursuant to her wishes. Any donations can be made in her memory to Tristate Collie Rescue at (tristatecollierescue.org). She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now