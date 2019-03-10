|
|
Donna M. Sullivan
Jeffersonville - A funeral service for Donna M. Sullivan, 70, of Jeffersonville, IN will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be on Monday, March 11, from 4 PM - 8 PM and Tuesday, March 12, from 9 AM - 11 AM at the funeral center. Donna passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Donna was born in La Porte, Indiana to the late Leo and Dorothy Cook on January 13, 1949. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting in her free time.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, John Sullivan; daughter, Tamara Tee Lancaster; step-son, Sean Sullivan; and step-daughter, Tara M. White.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019