Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Sullivan


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna M. Sullivan Obituary
Donna M. Sullivan

Jeffersonville - A funeral service for Donna M. Sullivan, 70, of Jeffersonville, IN will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be on Monday, March 11, from 4 PM - 8 PM and Tuesday, March 12, from 9 AM - 11 AM at the funeral center. Donna passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Donna was born in La Porte, Indiana to the late Leo and Dorothy Cook on January 13, 1949. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting in her free time.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, John Sullivan; daughter, Tamara Tee Lancaster; step-son, Sean Sullivan; and step-daughter, Tara M. White.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Center
Download Now