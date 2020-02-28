|
|
Donna M. Vracas
Louisville - Donna M. Vracas, 62, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a Registered Nurse at The Brook. Donna was a native of Louisville, KY.
She is survived by her sons Barrett Michael Harlamert of Shepherdsville, KY. and Blake A. Harlamert (Erin) of Louisville, KY.; step-daughter Melaine Vracas of Alexandria, VA.; sisters Janet Thomas, Gayle Greenwell, Judy Payne, and Peggy Ashbury; grandchildren Barrett Scott (Courtney), Alaiya, Blake, and Canyon; brothers in law Artie & Wayne.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas Vracas; father Frank E. Senior; mother Louise E. Senior.
Funeral service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Healing Place or Bullitt County Public Libraries.
Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020