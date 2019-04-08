Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Donna Marie Green Obituary
Donna Marie Green

Louisville - Donna Marie Green, age 71, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1948 to the late Charles and Elsie Mae Green. Donna will be deeply missed for the smiles and joy she brought to her family and friends.

She is survived by her sisters, Kathy Wright, and Debbie Leachman; niece, Kelly Feger (Dean); nephews, Jay Wilkins, and Josh Leachman (Sarah); several great nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be from 9 AM - 1 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

The Green family would like to sincerely thank Signature Healthcare at Rockford for the compassionate care given to Donna over the past eight years.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville (downsyndromeoflouisville.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
