Donna Mayo Volk, MD
Louisville - Donna Mayo Volk, MD, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
She was a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where she received her MD in 1973. She completed an internship at Baylor College of Medicine at Texas Medical Center, Houston, in 1974, followed by her residency at the University of Louisville. After finishing a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Cincinnati in 1979, she became an Assistant Professor and Division Chief in Pediatric Gastroenterology at the University of Louisville, where, among other honors, she was named Best Pediatric Professor in 1981. She was a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Jefferson County Medical Society.
Donna will be remembered for her relentless intelligence, and her refusal to conform. She was among the early feminist trailblazers in medicine, fighting for equality in a male-dominated field to become the first practicing pediatric gastroenterologist in Kentucky.
She spent much of her life helping save young lives.
Donna is survived by two children, William Volk and Jonathan Volk.
Rattermans Funeral Home "in St. Matthews" is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019