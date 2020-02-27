|
Donna Montgomery Gish
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Donna Montgomery Gish, became Heaven's newest ER nurse. Endeared to her family by the varied charms of her character, Donna will be deeply missed. In our grief, however, Donna would probably say to all of us: "Toughen up, kiddo."
On December 10th, 1945, Donna was born in Louisville, KY and she graduated from DuPont Manual High School in 1963. She went on to receive an associate degree in nursing from General Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. Donna was, for many years, the head nurse at the Louisville General Hospital Emergency Room and then she was the Director of Operations for Louisville EMS tending to the city that she so loved. Knowing that the road to success is always under construction, when her EMS career was over, as a 'south end girl,' she proudly led the opening of the new ER at St Mary's and Elizabeth Hospital, but we all know that to her, it was probably no big deal.
Donna was an emergency medicine legend in Louisville who is known to have trained a generation of physicians in her ERs and was highly respected and feared with admiration by those who worked with her; who testify to her prowess in crisis and her un-paralleled skill as a professional. Donna "took no crap" regardless of your position and she spent her life caring for people and keeping an ever-watchful eye on all of us. She knew that some of us have great runways already built for us. If you have one, take off! But if you don't have one, realize it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after you.
35 years ago, Donna met Sharon and together they traveled the world as soulmates. They were married on August 1, 2014 with dear friends who together represented 104 years of faithful commitment to each other. Donna was fiercely loyal to her loved ones and underneath her tough exterior was a deep well of love and a big, gentle heart for her friends and family. Her bark was much bigger than her bite. She loved sports cars and cigars, boat rides, fishing and gardening, and she wielded a dry wit that could cut you like a knife and keep you laughing for hours.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents Elnore and Willard Montgomery and her spouse, Sharon Elaine Ware. She is survived by her brothers Michael Montgomery and his wife Janice and her twin, Don Montgomery and his wife Marta, her son Gregory Gish and his wife Valerie Bronson, her niece Mrs. Jennifer Erdoes and her husband Mr. Kenny Erdoes and their children: Emma Erdoes, Jacob Erdoes, and Nathan Erdoes, and her nephew the Rev. Patrick Ware and his wife Mrs. Jordan Ware and their children: Max Walter Ware, and Glennes May Ware.
There will be a memorial service at a later time. Memorial gifts should be offered to the Kentucky Humane Society here: https://www.kyhumane.org/how-to-help/donate.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020