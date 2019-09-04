|
Donna R. Lizenby
Scottsburg - Donna R. Lizenby, 78, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was retired from Cummins Engine Company, where she worked for 30 years. She was also a former employee of Century 21 Investigation and Farm Bureau Insurance Company. Donna was a former member of the Ladies of the Moose, Westwood Golf Course and Ladies Golf League, also enjoyed bowling at Scottsburg Lanes, participating in their leagues and was an avid Bridge player. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Charlotte Richey; two brothers, Mark and Emerson Pat Richey; a sister, Deborah Rae Richey and an infant great granddaughter, Eden Rose Heiner. Survivors include two daughters, Kim Felix and Angie D. Owens; a sister, Dianne L. Hahn; three brothers, Henry M.(Shirley), Larry D. (Barbara) and Rex A. Richey of Scottsburg, Indiana; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Saturday at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana with burial in Scottsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 pm on Friday and after 9 am on Saturday. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019