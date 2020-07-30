Donna Rae MetzlerFloyds Knobs - Donna Rae Metzler, 61, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at her home in the company of her loving family.Donna was born on June 1, 1959, in Schenectady, New York. She is preceded in death by her parents James Lehmann and Arlene Lehmann.She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Matthew Metzler; child, Dana Baldwin (John); brother, Eric Lehmann (Susan); grandchild, Reed Baldwin.Donna graduated from Indiana University. Donna spent most of her professional career in the hotel hospitality industry where she had the pleasure of working with many of the industry's finest. Donna recently retired from Musselman Hotels where she spent the last 17 years of her career leading hotel sales efforts at numerous properties. Donna enjoyed activities including boating, yard work, attending University of Louisville athletic events, and family vacations to the beach. Her greatest love was the recent birth of her grandson and spending precious time watching him grow.Visitation: Sunday, August 2 from 3-6 pm at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life Monday, August 3 at 10:00 am at Pearson's Funeral Home, with private interment at Cave Hill Cemetery.The family would like to thank Hosparus of Southern Indiana for their compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wish that donations be made in honor of her life to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 1134 New Albany, Indiana 47151).