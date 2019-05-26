Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Warwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rose (Jansing) Warwick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Rose (Jansing) Warwick Obituary
Donna Rose (Jansing) Warwick

Louisville - Our beloved wife, mother, best friend Donna Rose (Jansing) Warwick, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sts Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Donna was a member of St Paul Catholic Church, U of L Alumni 1980 and was the revenue integrity director at Norton Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Loretta Jansing; a brother Joseph Jansing.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Donald R. Warwick; three children, D. Sean Warwick (Amanda), Brent R. Warwick and Haley E. Reichle (Wesley); four sisters, Roberta Dorsey, Anna Marie Gunther, Doris Williams and Marjorie Meadors; a brother, Jerry Jansing (Carla).

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday.

Memorial gifts to Autism Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now