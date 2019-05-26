|
Donna Rose (Jansing) Warwick
Louisville - Our beloved wife, mother, best friend Donna Rose (Jansing) Warwick, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sts Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Donna was a member of St Paul Catholic Church, U of L Alumni 1980 and was the revenue integrity director at Norton Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Loretta Jansing; a brother Joseph Jansing.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Donald R. Warwick; three children, D. Sean Warwick (Amanda), Brent R. Warwick and Haley E. Reichle (Wesley); four sisters, Roberta Dorsey, Anna Marie Gunther, Doris Williams and Marjorie Meadors; a brother, Jerry Jansing (Carla).
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Tuesday.
Memorial gifts to Autism Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019