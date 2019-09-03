Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Donna Sue Eccles Vickers


1951 - 2019
Donna Sue Eccles Vickers Obituary
Donna Sue Eccles Vickers

Louisville - 68, passed away on September 1, 2019.

Donna was born on January 20, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Ralph Eccles, Jr., and Ruby Eccles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Wayne Vickers.

Donna is survived by her sister, Patricia Husainy of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Gary Eccles (Joe Blocker); nephews, Bill Fry (Patty), Hamad (Kristin), Ramy (Reem) and Kinan (Dawn) Husainy; a host of loving great nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Christine Leonard.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a memorial service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home.

In loving memory of Donna, memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
