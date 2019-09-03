|
Donna Sue Eccles Vickers
Louisville - 68, passed away on September 1, 2019.
Donna was born on January 20, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Ralph Eccles, Jr., and Ruby Eccles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Wayne Vickers.
Donna is survived by her sister, Patricia Husainy of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Gary Eccles (Joe Blocker); nephews, Bill Fry (Patty), Hamad (Kristin), Ramy (Reem) and Kinan (Dawn) Husainy; a host of loving great nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Christine Leonard.
Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a memorial service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home.
In loving memory of Donna, memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019