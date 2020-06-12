Donnie Lee Neal
Louisville - Donnie Neal 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, surrounded by his family.
Donnie was born on February 23, 1936 to Shelton and Cleo (Ulery) Neal. He was born in Elk Creek KY and moved to Jeffersontown as a young boy. He lived his entire life and raised his family in Jeffersontown. Donnie was a business entrepreneur throughout his life. At the age of 23, he opened his first full service station on Taylorsville Road and Patti Lane (DX). Donnie went on to own and operate Neal's Grocery in Fisherville, Neal's Fuel Oil Co., Marathon Service Station in J'town, Marquis Liquor, Knapp Shoes, Karem's Bait and Beverage and Nolin Investors. He was a charter member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church.
Donnie was a beloved and respected member of the community and to know him was to love him. His proudest accomplishments were his 63 year marriage to his wife Maxine (Max) his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donnie was an avid UK fan and never met a stranger. He loved everyone and greeted most by saying "Hey Bud". He always felt at home on the ponderosa and his ponderosa was J'town.
Donnie was proceeded in death by his sister Ruth Hancock and infant brother David Neal. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Maxine Allgeier Neal, children Tony Neal (Lisa), Geralyn Hamilton (Joe), Susie Rogers (David), Allison Head (Jeff), Carolyn Webb (Mike); 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The service for Donnie will be held at Ratterman's Funeral Home in Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd at 4 pm on Monday, June 15th with visitation from 1-4pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to: Home of the Innocence https://www.homeoftheinnocents.org/ or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.