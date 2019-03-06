Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Donnie Lee Wells Obituary
Donnie Lee Wells

Louisville - Donnie Lee Wells, age 70, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1948 to the late Frank and Eula Mae Wells.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Wells; sisters, Frankie Ann Stargel, and Mary Johnson.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Probus Wells; children, Kristie Wells, Greg Wells (Aijung Kim), Kevin Wells, and Laura Wells Payne (Benjamin); brother, Frankie Wells (Vickie); sisters, Candy McGaughey, and Nancy White; three grandchildren, Sarah Short, Knox Payne, and Jackie Lee Payne; and several nieces, nephews, and other family survive.

Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Highlands Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
