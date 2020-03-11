|
Donovan Carlos Simpson
Louisville - Donovan Carlos Simpson passed away at the age of 18 in Louisville. Ky on March 10, 2020. Donovan is survived by his parents Dowvona O'Bryant and William Carlos Simpson Sr. His sisters; Savannah Nicole Simpson, Dalyn Simpson; Cayden Cowan and his brothers; William Carlos Simpson Jr and Kobe Isaiah Simpson. He also left behind a girlfriend and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and family friends. Spring Valley Funeral Home is Honored to be of Service to the Simpson Family.
