DonRita Denise Samuels, 55, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was a member of Newburg Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Samuels; children, Julian Cross, Tyler Cross and Mia Samuels; mother, Jeanetta Cook; sister, Tamula Tucker; niece, Kimberly Tucker nephews, Myles Cook and Raymon Tucker; 4 grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020