Dora M. Winfield
Louisville - Dora M. Winfield, 89, of Louisville, died Sunday.
She was a retired employee of General Electric and a member of West Chestnut St. Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Roddie, Johnny (Gail) and Doralene Winfield, 45 grand and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 10:00 am at Perryman's Mortuary, 34th & Broadway, with funeral to follow at 12:00 pm with burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019