Perryman's Mortuary
3237 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 776-8600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Perryman's Mortuary
3237 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40211
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Perryman's Mortuary
3237 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40211
Dora M. Winfield

Dora M. Winfield Obituary
Dora M. Winfield

Louisville - Dora M. Winfield, 89, of Louisville, died Sunday.

She was a retired employee of General Electric and a member of West Chestnut St. Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Roddie, Johnny (Gail) and Doralene Winfield, 45 grand and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 10:00 am at Perryman's Mortuary, 34th & Broadway, with funeral to follow at 12:00 pm with burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
