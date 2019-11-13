|
Dora Risner
Louisville - Dora Robbins Risner, 89, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
She was a teacher for JCPS for 42 years and a member of Louisville Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Risner.
She is survived by her children, Maurice D. Risner (Barbara), Elder Darrell H. Risner, Sharon K. Risner, and Jennifer Raleigh (Richard); grandchildren, Benjamin Risner, Sarah Woolwine (Mark), Elizabeth Durham (Donovan) and Laura Reed (Dillon); great grandchildren, Leah and Clara Woolwine and Maggie Durham; brother, Elder John Edward Robbins; and sister, Phyllis A. Robbins.
Her funeral is 10am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-7pm Sunday.
Memorial gifts may be given to Louisville Primitive Baptist Church, 16314 Eastwood Cut Off Rd, Louisville, KY 40245 or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019