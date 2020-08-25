Doran Alan Dunaway



Doran Alan Dunaway passed away peacefully August 20, 2020. Doran was born in Marion, Indiana and obtained both a Bachelors and Masters of Science in Computer Engineering at the University of Louisville. He had 26 years of experience in information services consulting and hospital information management, retiring from Greenville Hospital System in 2011 where he served as VP of Information Services and Chief Information Officer.



Doran stood 6'8" tall and was known by his friends and loved ones as a gentle giant. With a gift for story telling, he charmed all those in his path with a joke or funny anecdote. He was frequently spotted driving his sports car and walking 18 holes on his home golf course. He loved history, antique clocks, and music. He was adored by his family and community for his loyalty, strength, and integrity.



He is survived by his 2 spirited daughters, Jessica Dunaway and Stephanie Dunaway-Dickson (Chris) and granddaughter Sloane along with his six brothers and sisters, Aaron Dunaway, Steven Dunaway, Joe Dunaway, Luwana Dunaway, Valerie Battcher, and Charlene Dunaway along with many nieces and nephews who will miss him tremendously. He was predeceased by his wife of thirty-eight years Donna Banks Dunaway. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Prisma Health Office of Philanthropy - Movement Disorder Center: (864) 797-7743.









