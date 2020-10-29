Doretha N BensenhaverLouisville - Doretha Hanson Bensenhaver, 88, of Louisville, KY passed away on October 22, 2020 at Norton's Audubon Hospital after a short illness.Doretha was born in her parents' home on property that is now a part of Mammoth Cave National Park. The family moved to their farm in Hiseville where Doretha lived until she accepted a teaching position in Louisville.She attended Hiseville School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Western Kentucky State College, now Western Kentucky University.Hundreds of students enjoyed her excellent teaching skills over the course of her career of twenty-nine years. To this day, former students visit and reminisce about the varied activities and funny stories they shared while in her class. She began her teaching career at Alice Waller Elementary School, moved by redistricting to Benjamin Franklin Elementary, and then the school from which she retired, St. Matthews Elementary.After her retirement, Doretha was able to pursue her passion and prowess for tennis full time, sometimes playing as many as five times a week. She was an excellent player, team captain, and ace tennis rules encyclopedia. Over the years she played at Dupont, Blairwood, and Bass Rudd Tennis Centers. She continued captaining two teams during her illness.She was predeceased by her parents, Earl Hanson and Ethel Cutliff Hanson along with numerous brothers and sisters. Her loving husband, Charles Jr., survives her.She is survived by three children, Lisa Kennedy (Earl), Acworth, Georgia, Amye Bensenhaver, Frankfort, Kentucky, and Dr. Charles (Todd) Bensenhaver III (Rose), Louisville, Kentucky. Goonmommy will be sorely missed by her traveling companions Elizabeth Olotka (Greg) and Emily Kennedy. Stella Bensenhaver and Lila Bensenhaver kept their Goonmommy entertained as she was able to watch young grandchildren become lovely young ladies. She was entranced by her two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Elise Olotka. Doretha is survived by nieces and nephews living across the country. She treasured her friendship of seventy years with Charlene Wallace.No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send Charlie a note of remembrance sharing a memory or two of Doretha. Please send your card or note to Charlie at 4950 Thornwood Trace, Acworth, GA 30102 c/o Lisa Kennedy.Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure