A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Doris A. Perry

Doris A. Perry Obituary
Doris A. Perry

Louisville - 84, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, William Anderson,Rev. Dorsinia Cason, Margaret Perry Simms, Wilfred Perry, Walter Perry, Armon, Victor and William Perry Jr.; brother, Armon Anderson, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019
