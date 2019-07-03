|
Doris A. Perry
Louisville - 84, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, William Anderson,Rev. Dorsinia Cason, Margaret Perry Simms, Wilfred Perry, Walter Perry, Armon, Victor and William Perry Jr.; brother, Armon Anderson, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019