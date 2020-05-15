Doris Allison Triplett



Doris Allison Triplett, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Corbin, KY. Doris was born in Bonnie Blue, VA on May 30, 1935 to the late Willard and Edith Querry.



Doris received her Bachelor's degree with a double major in Business Education and Music from Cumberland College in 1963, and her Master's Degree from Union College in 1977.



Doris met and married William "Bill" Allison in 1956. Until his death in 1988, they were the Music Department for the Williamsburg Independent School. Doris continued as the music teacher and choir director until her retirement in 1989. Together they brought music and laughter to Williamsburg and surrounding towns, through the school, churches, and their dance band. Doris played for weddings, funerals, pageants, and at every family get-together. During her tenure, every student that attended school in Williamsburg had to sing for Doris.



Doris was active in the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg and sang in the choir for over 60 years. Her love of music and dancing enriched the lives of many, and led to her meeting and marrying her husband of 12 years, William Ernest Triplett.



Doris was active in several Education groups, including the Kentucky Education Association (Board of Directors) and the National Education Association (Delegate). Doris was named to Outstanding Young Women of America (1968). Doris received the Excellence in Teaching Award, Fifth District of Kentucky (1989).



Doris loved traveling, dancing, playing bridge, and shopping. Doris loved people and events, with a distinct, infectious laugh ready at all the right (and a few of the wrong) times.



She is survived by her husband, William Ernest Triplett of Corbin, KY, her sister, June Miller, her sister-in-law, Margaret Gilbert, her three daughters, Kay Lewis (Randy), Meg Judd (Charlie), Melanie Allison-Dean (Bob), and her step-son, David Triplett. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Bill Conn (Rebecca), Sarah Plocharczyk (Michael), Austin Lewis, Allison Lewis, Jordan Dean, Conner Dean, two great grandchildren, Zechariah and Tobias Conn, and several nieces and nephews



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill Allison, and her brother, Gene Querry.



There will be a drive-by visitation at First Baptist Church, 230 S 5th Street, Williamsburg, KY, on Sunday, May 17, from 2:00-3:00 PM. Due to current health and safety concerns all other services, officiated by Ande Myers, pastor of First Baptist Church will be private. Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg, KY is in charge of all arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, KY, and Williamsburg City School Music Department.









