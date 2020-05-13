Doris Allyn Mueller RayLouisville - Doris Allyn Mueller Ray born March 19, 1929, the only daughter of Albert George Sr. and Edna Stella Flautz Mueller passed peacefully to be with Christ Jesus and her Heavenly Father, May 12, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Albert George Mueller Jr. (Charla), brother-in-law: L.E. "Babe" Ray Jr. (Ann); her oldest grandson: Sgt. Adam James Ray killed in Afghanistan; her husband of 64 years: John Doran Ray Sr; and her niece-in-law: Lisa Mueller.Surviving to cherish her memory are her sons: John Doran Ray Jr., MD (Meg), James Edward Ray (Donna), Thomas Allyn Ray; her twin daughters: Brenda Jo Ray and Carol Ray Hutchison (Matt); her grandchildren: Elizabeth Grace, Amanda Nicole, Zachary Caleb (Lauren), Seth Micah, Junia Leigh, John Doran Ray III, Stephen Ray, Corporal Daniel Taylor, USMC, and Victoria Mueller Hutchison; her great-grandchildren: Christopher James, Charlotte "Charleigh", Israel James Doran, Dottie Marie Ray, and Jaylen Russell DeLawter; a special son-like nephew: Albert George III, Albert Franklin, Natalie Madden, David Mueller, Aimee Newson, and Marita Jo Mueller; special friends: Son Ly, Crawford Hill, and Cameron DeLawter.Doris was a University of Louisville sports fan and graduate; a medical technologist (ASCP). Her passions in life, besides her family, were gardening, music, and teaching. She was Founder and Director of Shedd-Montessori Preschool-Kindergarten. For over 40 years, she was an advocate and teacher of people with dyslexia, ADD, ADHD, Asperger's, and other high-risk learning disabilities through the Charles L. Shedd KY Association. She was an active member of Okolona Christian Church.Memorial gifts may be made to Okolona Christian Church 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, KY 40229 or Voice of the Martyrs 1815 SE Bison Rd Bartlesville, OK 74006.There will be a drive thru visitation 1-3 PM Friday, May 15, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Guests will enter through Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery entrance and proceed under the car port.