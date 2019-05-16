|
|
Doris Ann Powers
Louisville - passed away on May 11, 2019. Doris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and loved by anyone who met her. She is preceded in death by her parents Chester and Marietta Ruth, daughter Davey Lynn Powers and great-grandson Joseph Bryce Wenderoth. Left to cherish her memory is her husband David Powers, children Kathy Doyle, Suetta Thieneman (Paul), Robbie Powers (Lynda), Tammy Kaninberg (Jack), grandchildren Michael Carlton, Elizabeth Windham (Robert), Abigail Doyle, Tiffany Todd, Emily Koll (Phil), Kelli Powers, Joe Kaninberg, Christine Kaninberg and Traci Kaninberg, great-grandchildren Lilly Vinson and Joanna Lynn Parisio, brother Gary Ruth (Susie), sister Gwen Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Per Doris Ann's request, all services will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019