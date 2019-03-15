Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Ratterman's Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Ratterman's Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ann Skinner


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Ann Skinner Obituary
Doris Ann Skinner

Louisville - 1928-2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Doris Ann Skinner passed away on January 10, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville, surrounded by her family. She was born July 8, 1928 in Buffalo, New York, and was married for 57 years to Thomas Franklin Skinner. She worked as a housewife, a secretary and administrator at Gleason Plant Security, and a volunteer at the Sarasota High School Cyesis Teen Parent Program, caring for infants. Also known as "Dodie" or "Beeb," Doris is survived by her children Jeffrey Skinner and Jodie Cutter; their spouses Sarah Gorham Skinner and David Cutter; grandchildren Laura Skinner, Bonnie Renda, Roberta Armstrong, Trevor Cutter; great-grandchildren Lucille, Josie, Anabel, Seamus, Willa Renda; Molly and Kiernan Armstrong; and her adopted family of Christophers— Paul and Patty, Suzie and Max, and their children Claire, Olivia, Evelyn, Ian, and Theo.

She is remembered by all for her huge generosity, quirky sense of humor, particular love of children, and steady hand through all sorts of living experiences. She loved to dance and sunbathe, and she whipped up a mean spaghetti sauce. We will miss her dearly.

Visitation Saturday, March 16, from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Service at 3:00 pm. Ratterman's Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.