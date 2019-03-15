|
|
Doris Ann Skinner
Louisville - 1928-2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Doris Ann Skinner passed away on January 10, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville, surrounded by her family. She was born July 8, 1928 in Buffalo, New York, and was married for 57 years to Thomas Franklin Skinner. She worked as a housewife, a secretary and administrator at Gleason Plant Security, and a volunteer at the Sarasota High School Cyesis Teen Parent Program, caring for infants. Also known as "Dodie" or "Beeb," Doris is survived by her children Jeffrey Skinner and Jodie Cutter; their spouses Sarah Gorham Skinner and David Cutter; grandchildren Laura Skinner, Bonnie Renda, Roberta Armstrong, Trevor Cutter; great-grandchildren Lucille, Josie, Anabel, Seamus, Willa Renda; Molly and Kiernan Armstrong; and her adopted family of Christophers— Paul and Patty, Suzie and Max, and their children Claire, Olivia, Evelyn, Ian, and Theo.
She is remembered by all for her huge generosity, quirky sense of humor, particular love of children, and steady hand through all sorts of living experiences. She loved to dance and sunbathe, and she whipped up a mean spaghetti sauce. We will miss her dearly.
Visitation Saturday, March 16, from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Service at 3:00 pm. Ratterman's Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019