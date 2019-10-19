|
|
Doris Bennett
Louisville - Mrs. Doris Bennett, age 87, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 18, 2019. Mrs. Bennett was born in Louisville on November 1, 1931 to the late Elmer E. and Dora L. (Cunningham) Grant. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; and loving husband of 66 years, John C. Bennett.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, John "Skip" Bennett, Cheri Schanie (Alan) and Mike Bennett (Ginger); grandchildren, Nicholas, Jack, Grant, Lindsay, Brooke and Crista; great grandchildren, Bennett, Brayden, Bristol, Brielle and Adelyn; and sister, Maurice Hammons.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 4 pm until 8 pm and on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019