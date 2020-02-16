Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2229 Lower Hunters Trace
Doris C. (Miller) Nau

Doris C. (Miller) Nau Obituary
Doris C. (Miller) Nau

Louisville - 94, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Garland Miller; step-father, Clarence Lacey; her husband, William Nau; and sister, Mary Jane Congleton.

She is survived by her children, Judith McNeeley, Diane Kapp (Ed), and Paul Nau (Edith); sister,Shirley Sheehan; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
