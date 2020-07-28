Doris C. (Mueller) Pierce
Louisville - Doris Pierce, 95, entered Eternal Life on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She retired from J. C. Penney after 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents (William & Elizabeth Mueller) and her five brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her four children, Joseph Pierce (Teresa), Mary Westerman, Patricia Pierce Johnson (Larry) and Carol Pierce; three grandsons, Kevin Pierce (Krystina), Ryan Pierce (Courtney) and Eric Pierce (Megan); seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Haley, Madison, Colin, Grant, Kate and Quinn.
The family is grateful for the loving care she received at Nazareth Home Clifton.
Visitation will be 3 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue (at Barret), www.bossefh.com
. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 31 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor House of Louisville, P. O. Box 58219, Louisville, KY or YouthBuild Louisville, 800 S. Preston St, Louisville, KY 40203.
Following COVID-19 Guidelines, masks will be required for visitation and funeral services. No food is allowed during the visitation.