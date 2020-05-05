Doris (Fern) Clark Moody



Louisville - 87, May 28, 1932-May 4, 2020



Mrs. Doris Moody passed away at Providence Louisville East Post Acute Center. Among those waiting for her in heaven were her husband of 45 years, Roy Earl Moody. And of course, her parents, Shellie and Hazel (Bullock) Clark of Corbin/London Ky. Roy's humor never left and only increased with their four children which still live today telling family stories.



Their children and spouses include: David (Carolyn), Jon-Paul (Whitney), Becky Hack (Alan), and Phillip (Lori). Grandchildren include; Sarah Moody, Matthew (Jennifer) Moody, Aaron Hack (Heather), Ben Moody, Amos (Magan) Hack, Luke (Haley) Moody, Adam Hack, Anna Atterberry (Landon), Abbey Nesbitt, Hannah Moody, Alan Hack, Olivia Moody, Sophia Moody, Aleah Hack, and Alijah Hack. Great grands include: Mattison & Stella Moody, Elijah & Arabella Hack, Maria & Alba Hensley & Kynslie Hack, and Rome & Royce Nesbitt.



Family also includes: her brother Albert, his wife Mary and her sister-in-law Virginia (Moody) Gibson. Plus plenty of nephews and nieces who all love her. Doris had several good friends who too will reunite with her one day!



Doris was born and raised in Corbin, Ky. After graduating high school early she attended Asbury College to study music, then moved to Louisville to play the piano for a Church of God. Her ministry included being the pianist for many churches. Two long tenures with family included; Cane Run General Baptist Church and Dover Chapel General Baptist Church. Until July 2019 she was the pianist at Cloverleaf Baptist Church for 25 years, celebrating that milestone just a year ago March. As the teacher of the "Hannah" Sunday School class, she loved these ladies dearly. One of her favorite scriptures was Romans 8.28.



Doris was a classically trained piano teacher, and taught many people how to play church and gospel music. She received piano certifications at Jefferson Community College and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. One highlight of her gift of piano playing was at a Dino concert where they played together. And of course, "he was duly impressed." She played the piano and organ at the Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Hwy for over 15 years. The Christian Women's Club and the PTA at Crums Lane Elementary also brought meaning to her life. Her work at Colgate and after the kids grew up Humana, were significant as well.



She and Roy were partners in ministry for 45 years with his singing, directing music and her playing. They were involved in several trios and quartets through the years. They promoted Southern Gospel Music in Kentuckiana at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium and Cloverleaf Baptist Church among other places.



In recent years Doris rehabbed at Providence Louisville East Post Acute Center after surgeries. Her most recent stay began last July, where it was discovered she had kidney disease. She and her family are very appreciative of the care, love, and support they received.



Because of limitations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will gather safely this week for a brief service and lay her to rest with Roy at Louisville Memorial Gardens West, behind the Bacon's building where she spent much of Roy's money! When it is safe to gather in the summer, the family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Cloverleaf Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Lacefield officiating.













