Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Doris E. Grosskopf

Doris E. Grosskopf Obituary
Doris E. Grosskopf

Louisville - Doris E. Grosskopf (née Sewell), 90, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was retired from University of Louisville Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department where she was the departmental secretary for 16 years.

She was born in Defoe, KY to parents, John and Anna Sewell; graduated from Atherton Girls High School and earned her B.A. in Religious Education from Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert C. Grosskopf. While they were married, they served in the United Methodist churches in Alaska, Tennessee, and Georgia. She was a current member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Over the years, Doris also served in various volunteer leadership and program chair positions in the United Methodist Conference of Women. She was a music lover, and had a beautiful singing voice. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sewell and two grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her two sons, Karl (Yon) Grosskopf and Chris (Jackie) Grosskopf, both of Louisville, and four daughters, Anna (George) Boyd and Martha (Rocky) Pusateri, of Louisville, Mary Clauhsen of Sevierville, TN and Margaret (Dennis) Hanisch of Cincinnati, OH, 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers: Elmer, Gene, Harold, and John Sewell.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29 from 2-6 PM and Monday from 12-2 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
