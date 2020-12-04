Doris Elizabeth Jordan
Louisville - Doris Elizabeth (Warfel) Jordan, 98, passed away Sunday, November 29, in Louisville, KY. Doris was born March 11, 1922, to Mary E. (Taylor) and Ray J. Warfel, of Hagerstown Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of nearly 50 years, Carlos S. Jordan, Jr.; two sisters and two brothers.
She was a member of The King's Daughters and Sons, Psi Iota Xi, Philanthropic Sorority, and Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church. Doris retired as Activity Director of The Louisville King's Daughters and Sons Home. She attributed her longevity and good health to being born and raised on a farm.
Doris is survived by daughters, Stephani K. Glasford (Bill), Sarah Jordan Fravert (Gary); grandchildren, David and Stephanie Glasford, Katharine, Rebecca, and Elizabeth Fravert, Mimms VanMeter Chavez of Angier, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Eme, Hagan Johnson; great-great grandson, Jakob Johnson; several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at West Lawn Cemetery, Hagerstown, IN. Condolences may be shared on Doris's tribute page at www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Ky 40205 or charity of choice
.