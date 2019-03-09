|
|
Doris Ellen Whelan
Devon, England - Doris Ellen Whelan, 99, passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2019, at Trehill Farm in Devon, England. She was the beloved mother of Jim Whelan (Cheri). Doris visited Louisville annually from 1997 through 2013 and was well known to their friends. Whether attending Derby week activities or just accompanying Cheri on a routine visit to Kroger, she brightened everyone's day along the way, bursting into traditional English songs at the drop of a hat. Doris played tennis until well in her 80's, when her eyesight declined, but still kept her joy of life alive. Her husband of 55 years, Arthur Frederick Whelan, died in 1996.
She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her, her family, and especially her granddaughter, Jane, who looked after her with devotion and love in her later years.
Funeral arrangements are pending in England. Doris loved all animals, especially dogs--so in her memory love or help one of God's creatures.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019