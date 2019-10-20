Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Louisville - Doris M. (Kinberger) Evans, 96, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was a long time member of Fenner Memorial Lutheran Church and a current member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Chester Neil; and sons, Michael and Stephen Evans; sisters, Alberta Houlette and Mary Martin. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 74 years, Chester Evans; Son, Bruce (Shirley) Evans; Daughter in laws, Gail Evans and Mary Dunn; grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Scott, Renee, Johanna, Jessica, Nicholas, Angela, Caroline, Anastasie, and Brittany; 15 great- grandchildren; brother, Ken (Margaret) Kinberger; sisters in law, Jeanette Evans and Ruth Hunter; and several nieces and nephews. The Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Doris's name can be made to The Home of the Innocence or Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
