Doris Evelyn Wilson
Louisville - Passed away on April 19, 2020 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY.
Doris was a teacher in the Jefferson County Public School System, retiring after 24 years. She was also active in the Kentucky Education Association, having held several positions within the group ranging from President of Classroom Teachers to Chairperson of KY Educators Public Affairs Committee. She was heavily involved in the Grassroots Democratic Party during the 70s and 80s. Doris attended Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church and later, Valley Station Baptist, and was a member of the Kentuckiana Square Dance Association for over 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Nina Weyler of Louisville, KY, Mike Weyler (brother) and Gene Wilson (husband).
She is survived by her brothers, Ron Weyler (Shirley) and John Weyler (Mary Lou), her sons, Mark Wilson (Connie) and John Wilson (Barbara), seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home is handling the funeral to be arranged at a later date. Please send any expressions of sympathy in the form of a donation to Lewis Manor Personal Care Home, 2905 Bowling Green Road, Franklin, KY 42134.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020