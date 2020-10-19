Doris F. WalkerLouisville - Doris F. Walker, 87 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy Schniepp, her parents and her siblings.Doris's life was filled with her love of the Lord, her family and her friends.She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bill Walker, her sons, Randy Walker (Karlla), Craig Walker (Sheri), her grandchildren, Leslie Weis, Daniel Hardin, Crystal Wethington, Tonya Ricketts and Josh Lawrence,her great-grandchildren, Skylar, Nathan, Tyler, Nevaeh, Ava, Mackenzie, Emmanuel, Roman, Nya, Evander, Jackson and Aiden and her son-in-law, Jim Schniepp.Visitation will be Thursday, October 22nd from 4-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service will be 1pm Friday at the funeral home with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church.