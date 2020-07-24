Doris Fallon CoganLOUISVILLE - Doris left the earth and her beloved family on Monday, July 20, 2020. In her 87 years, she and her late husband of 65 years, Carroll Fulton Cogan, left behind a wonderful legacy that their nine children continue to follow.When the children were young, Doris would dress them in their Sunday best and she and Carroll would escort them to Mass. Their family of 11 would fill an entire pew. She was lovingly known as Doll, a nickname given to her by one of the first of many grandchildren because she would often look at them with a smile and say, "You're my doll."Doris called Louisville home her entire life. She was one of three children born to Veronica and Bernard Fallon. She lost her sister Dolly in a tragic car accident when she was a teenager. Her brother, Martin Fallon, had ten children. When the two families gathered, there were 19 little first cousins. Their family gatherings were numerous and filled with warmth and love.Doris and Carroll were supporters of many Catholic organizations, including St. Xavier High School, from where their five sons graduated, and Assumption High School, from where their four daughters graduated. They were members of St. Pius X Catholic Church, then St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church for 50 years. Doris attended St. George Grade School and Ursuline Academy. She was a member of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers Auxiliary. Doris and Carroll enjoyed many wonderful trips together with their friends from the KSPE. Doris had an original group of twelve girlfriends from her grade school years known as the "Dizzy Dozen," who have continued to meet every month for the past 73 years, sharing their bonds of friendship and family.Doris was truly happiest when surrounded by her family. She joyfully made Easter baskets filled with candy for her 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and shopped for each of them for all their special celebrations. Christmas was her favorite holiday because it was the time when all her family was together.Doris loved working in her yard and garden. She knew the names of many trees and flowers, and her yard was always full of the colorful flowers she planted. Every year she and Carroll would pack the family in their station wagon and drive to Florida. They spent many happy years vacationing on Siesta Key Beach, where the family enjoys special times together to this day.Carroll passed away in 2017. The family is grateful their parents are together again in heaven. Doris spoke often about how much she missed her "good buddy." He lovingly called her his Dorrie Maie, and is likely making sure to bring her a cup of coffee every morning in heaven, as he did throughout their marriage.Their devoted relationship taught their children the importance of faith and family, and earned a deep, abiding respect for them and for each other. Doris stressed to never lay your head on a pillow angry with a loved one, and offered a constant refrain to all her family that she loved them, "I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck." She told them every night to "Say your prayers, and All for Jesus."The family is grateful they were able to celebrate her 87th birthday together. She leaves behind her children Martin (Nonie), Constance Spalding (Wallace), Kevin (Antoinette), Christopher (Aimee), Kelly Krampe (James), Kathleen Pfeiffer (Kelly), Courtney, Kendall (Shannon), and Curtiss (Kallie), and 24 grandchildren; Kathleen Cogan, Olivia Cogan, Cynthia Spalding Knapek (Mark), Chris Spalding, (Beth), Stewart Spalding, Shawn Spalding, (Allie), Stephanie Spalding Bilbrey (Ryan), Sabrina Spalding, Candace Cogan, Collins Cogan (Paige), Caroline Cogan, Connor Cogan, Caragh Bella Cogan, Collette Krampe, Clayton Krampe, Kendall Krampe, Patrick Pfeiffer, Fallon Pfeiffer, Corrie Pfeiffer, Cogan Brooks, Blythe Brooks, Colton Cogan, Caden Cogan, Cienna Cogan, Christian Cogan, and 15 great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of love for her family.Services for Doris will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Saint Xavier High School, Assumption High School, Mass of the Air, or Catholic Education Foundation.