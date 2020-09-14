1/1
Doris Faye Bell
Doris Faye Bell

Louisville - Doris Faye Bell, 88, returned to her heavenly home on September 13, 2020. She was born to the late Stella and Noble Rubarts in 1932. Mrs. Bell attended Fern Creek Christian Church. Doris also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and being creative.

Preceded in death by her son Jerry Burns and brother Jack Rubarts.

Left to carry on her memory are her children; Richard Bell (Sara) and Cyndi Heuser (Charles), grandchildren Christopher Heuser, Brittany Shelton (Jackson) , Emilie Allen (Bryan) , Sarah Bell, great grandson, Everett Allen and brother Jimmy Rubarts (MaryAnne).

Visitation will be held on September 17,2020 from 2-7pm. Funeral service will be on September 18 at 12:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. A burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
