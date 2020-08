Doris Giles



Louisville - Doris Giles of Louisville, KY. passed away on July 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband John and her son John. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn, Daughter-in-Law Saundra, Granddaughters Jennifer (Clay) and Stephanie (Chris) and 5 grandchildren.



We will be holding a private service for immediate family. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Doris Giles to Shirley's Way.









