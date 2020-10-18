Doris Ide Rissler
Louisville - Doris Bitely Ide Rissler, 92, of Louisville passed away on Saturday, October 17, at the Wesley Manor Retirement Community.
She was born January 29, 1928, in Harrisburg, PA to Doris Bitely Ide and Charles Edward Ide. Doris married Raymond Lester Rissler on August 5, 1950, at Grace Methodist Church in Rochester, NY. She loved sharing that she was married to the love of her life for 66 ½ years.
Doris was predeceased by her parents, her loving "Raymie", sister Eleanor Rosborough, and her grandson, Carter James Keefe. Cherishing her memory are children Pat (Tom) Schnepf, Ellen (Mark) Harvey, Tom (Nancy) Rissler, Betsy (Pat) Keefe and Jim (Nancy) Rissler, her 15 surviving grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren as well as Doris' two other sisters, Pat Sparling and Jane Hutchins, her many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Being raised in Rochester as the second of four girls, Doris was known as the self-proclaimed quiet, shy girl. For all of those that knew her, this is hard to imagine. Following graduation from John Marshall High School in Rochester where she met Raymond and a year of work saving money for college, she graduated from Geneseo State College in Geneseo, NY, with a B.A. in Library Science - a natural choice linked to her life-long love of books and reading.
Marrying the summer after college, she began her trek of moves with Raymond as his career with General Electric moved them from New York to Vermont to Massachusetts, where all five of their children were born. The quiet, shy girl, and certainly the quiet life, was left far behind. Additional moves to Pennsylvania, back to New York, and a final move down south to Louisville completed the "new adventures" as she called them. All along the way leaving a trail of deep friendships, church involvement, and community service as she juggled raising the family, coordinating the many school moves, and creating one new home after another for all of her family.
Doris had one more home that was an anchor through these many moves. Since 1958, Doris loved summers at Raquette Lake in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate NY. She and Ray called their beloved Poplar Cottage their other home as time at their Eden on the Lake grew from a week or two in the early days to May until the snow began to fall during retirement. Once again, creating a home away from home for all of us, she has left this cottage as place of joy, love, and laughter for her family to enjoy for generations to come.
Central to Doris was her universal caring for people. Taking lessons from her humble beginning, she made a point of acknowledging and respecting others from all walks of life. She never had a social hierarchy of people. The person that bagged groceries was just as important as the senior leadership she hosted at corporate dinner parties. And they knew it. Hers was not a shallow concern but a genuine interest in them and their lives.
She showed this strong sense of social consciousness not only through her daily interactions of life but also through involvement in organizations such as Fellowship in Serving Humanity and Meals on Wheels, being a hospital volunteer and the many volunteer activities through the churches in her life.
Church was a constant throughout her life. Beginning with Grace Methodist, Doris was involved with churches at each stop along her journey. In Louisville, she was a member at Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church for many years before joining her daughter Betsy at St. John United Methodist Church in Prospect, KY. She also remained an associate member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Long Lake, NY for the past many years. Her strong faith has been a strength for all of us during this time as she knew exactly where she was going.
Other activities included Women's Circle (Harvey Browne), the Elfun Dinner Dance Club, and the Friday Night Dinner Club with her Green Spring friends. She enjoyed time with family and friends and even total strangers. As recently as this week she was referred to as the "social butterfly" at Wesley Manor Retirement Community where she spent her last days.
She will be deeply missed by all and loved for generations to come.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Wesley Manor for their deep sense of purpose in caring for our mother. Over the many months Doris called this home, especially through these most challenging days of the pandemic while she has been in their Aldersgate personal care area, Mom was not only treated with the best of care but with love by those very special people.
Her funeral service will be held at St. John United Methodist Church, 12700 W. Highway 42, Prospect, KY on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00. Visitation will be at the Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY on Tuesday, October 20 from 3:00 to 8:00 and from 9:00 to 10:00 before the funeral service at the church. For those unable to attend in person the service may be viewed at: youtube.com/watch?v=PXgDmcCBdSw
Memorial donations in Doris's memory may be made to Wesley Manor Retirement Community.