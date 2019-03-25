Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Doris J. Carnes Obituary
Doris J. Carnes

Louisville - Doris June Carnes, 85, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Doris was retired from Devoe & Reynolds.

She was born on October 17,1933 in Upton, Kentucky to Charles and Eula Hill. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daughter, Vicki Carnes-Kerr, and Husband Frank L. Carnes.

Doris is survived by her Daughters, Deborah Cinnamon (Sam), Sheri Carnes-Nevitt (Terry), and Ginny Carnes-Cunningham (George), Sons, Dennis Carnes (Michelle), and Rick Carnes (Pam), Sister, Evna Carnes, Husband, Tom Clemons, good friend Donna Cochran, 14 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, an one Great-Great Grandchild.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 10304 Dixie Highway. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 27, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
