Doris J. SearsNew Albany - Doris J. Sears, 88, of New Albany passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing golf. She is survived by her sisters-Evelyn Crady (Don) and Linda Sutton (Dickie); nephew- Scott Hansford (Julie) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband- James "Barrel" Sears and her parents-Charles and Halda Robb. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel on May 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at SCI-Kraft Graceland. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will follow state and CDC guidelines.