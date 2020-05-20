Doris J. Sears
Doris J. Sears

New Albany - Doris J. Sears, 88, of New Albany passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing golf. She is survived by her sisters-Evelyn Crady (Don) and Linda Sutton (Dickie); nephew- Scott Hansford (Julie) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband- James "Barrel" Sears and her parents-Charles and Halda Robb. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel on May 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at SCI-Kraft Graceland. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will follow state and CDC guidelines.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
MAY
28
Service
11:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
