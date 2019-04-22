|
Doris Jane Brooks
Louisville - 95, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Doris was very active at Cooper Memorial United Methodist, having attended since birth, she served on Administrative Board and various committees She also was in the church choir & worked in medical offices from 1942-1987
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hulda & Clarence Brooks, twin half sisters; Allene Glenn & Lillian Brown.
She is survived by her caregivers Bill & Becky Young and their family that she considered her family, also a niece Betty Anderson (Bob) and their family.
Visitation for Doris will be Tuesday 10-12 with a funeral service at 12 at Arch L. Heady Okolona 8519 Preston Highway with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019