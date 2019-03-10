Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Doris Janes Obituary
Doris Janes

Louisville - Doris Marilyn Surles Janes, age 88, of Louisville, KY passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born September 3, 1930 to the late Logan, Sr. and Dattie Lee Surles. Doris was a life-long member of South Louisville Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Janes; son, Alan Janes; brother, Logan Surles; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from from 2 - 8 PM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Louisville Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
