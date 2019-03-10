|
Doris Janes
Louisville - Doris Marilyn Surles Janes, age 88, of Louisville, KY passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born September 3, 1930 to the late Logan, Sr. and Dattie Lee Surles. Doris was a life-long member of South Louisville Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Janes; son, Alan Janes; brother, Logan Surles; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from from 2 - 8 PM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to South Louisville Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019