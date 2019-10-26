Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jean Dever


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jean Dever Obituary
Doris Jean Dever

Hardinsburg - Doris Jean Dever, 87, was born on February 29, 1932 and passed from this life on Friday October 25, 2019. She was the former Doris Snyder and was a retired employee of Cardinal Aluminum Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Dever, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dewey Jr. (Anita), Dale Dever (Vivian); daughters, Linda York, Jeannie Nichols and Donna Masterson; a sister Debbie Oliver; brother, Buddy Snyder; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Funeral Services for Mrs. Dever will be held at noon on Thursday at the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Wednesday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now