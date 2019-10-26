|
Doris Jean Dever
Hardinsburg - Doris Jean Dever, 87, was born on February 29, 1932 and passed from this life on Friday October 25, 2019. She was the former Doris Snyder and was a retired employee of Cardinal Aluminum Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Dever, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dewey Jr. (Anita), Dale Dever (Vivian); daughters, Linda York, Jeannie Nichols and Donna Masterson; a sister Debbie Oliver; brother, Buddy Snyder; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Funeral Services for Mrs. Dever will be held at noon on Thursday at the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Wednesday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019