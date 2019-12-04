Services
Doris Jean "Dottie Shaughnessy

Doris Jean "Dottie Shaughnessy Obituary
Doris Jean "Dottie Shaughnessy

Jeffersonville, IN - Doris Jean "Dottie" Shaughnessy, 92, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on December 4, 2019. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church for 63 years along with the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary of Jeffersonville, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Shaughnessy, Sr; mother, Myrtle K. Boley; father, George Boley and grandson, Ryan M. Bagwell.

Dottie is survived by her children, John J. (Jan) Shaughnessy, Jr., Kathy Shaughnessy, Dennis P. (Bunny) Shaughnessy, Michael G. (Susan) Shaughnessy and Erin A. Lawson; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and many grand dogs.

The family wishes to express their love, gratitude and appreciation to Ruth Ater, Susan Devary and Susan Smith for all the care and support they joyfully provided to Mom.

Visitation will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1842 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville, IN, Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4pm-8pm and Saturday, December 7, 2019, beginning at 9am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am.

Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 5507 New Chapel Road, Jeffersonville, IN.

The family wishes that expresses of sympathy be made to WHAS Crusade for Children. www.legacyindiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
