Doris Jean Tudor
1931 - 2020
Doris Jean Tudor

Louisville - Tudor, Doris Jean, 89, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Nazareth Home.

She was the former Doris Jean Phillips, born in Louisville on April 18, 1931 to the late Vard and Magdalane Johnson Phillips. Doris was a retired bus driver for JCPS with 27 years of service and was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.

Her husband of 64 years, Thomas M. Tudor preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, Vince Tudor (Amy), Douglas Tudor (Victoria), Kirk Tudor (Leslie) and Gina Dietrich (Rob); seven grandchildren, Shelby, Ali, Danielle, Adam, Nina, Claire and Thomas.

Private services will be held and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
