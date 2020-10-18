1/1
Doris Joan Lucchese
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Joan Lucchese

Louisville - Doris Joan Lucchese, 88, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Born in Louisville on July 15, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Gottlieb and Dorothy Wulf Ernst.

Doris was a loving housewife and homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (formerly St. Pius X). Doris loved playing cards with friends at the Knights of Columbus, Bingo with family and friends, enjoyed the slots and a bit of gambling. She especially enjoyed the warm weather and going on cruises.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Joseph G. Lucchese; two siblings, Carolyn Duddingston and Richard Ernst.

Survivors include her four children, Joseph M. Lucchese (Sharon), Pam LaDuke, Diana Lange (William) and Laura Alvey. One sister, Betty Cummins also survives as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mass of the Air and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved