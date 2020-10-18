Doris Joan Lucchese
Louisville - Doris Joan Lucchese, 88, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Louisville on July 15, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Gottlieb and Dorothy Wulf Ernst.
Doris was a loving housewife and homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (formerly St. Pius X). Doris loved playing cards with friends at the Knights of Columbus, Bingo with family and friends, enjoyed the slots and a bit of gambling. She especially enjoyed the warm weather and going on cruises.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Joseph G. Lucchese; two siblings, Carolyn Duddingston and Richard Ernst.
Survivors include her four children, Joseph M. Lucchese (Sharon), Pam LaDuke, Diana Lange (William) and Laura Alvey. One sister, Betty Cummins also survives as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mass of the Air and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
