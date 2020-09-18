1/1
Doris "Dori" Klein
1933 - 2020
Louisville - Doris "Dori" Mae Crowder Klein, 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on the 17th day of September, 2020. Born in Louisville on 31 January 1933, she was the daughter of the late Rives and Lillie Crowder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful brothers, Butler Barton Crowder and Lindley Reeves Crowder.

She was full of life. A graduate of Ahrens Trade School, she had an interest in commercial art, and while she didn't go into the field, every handwritten note and envelope and each of her scrapbooks were masterpieces. She began her career as a comptometrist when telephone service was provided by switchboards, and then began modeling with Alix Adams for Stewart's Dry Goods and other downtown Louisville stores. As a model, she was featured in the national publication called Holiday Magazine for the 1959 article, "Derby Time in Louisville." Deeply devoted to her extended family and friends, she was also caring and attentive to her menagerie of cats, dogs, and horses. She had a true gardener's green thumb and could find the proverbial needle in a haystack in any antique mall.

Her survivors include her daughter, Kim Klein; her partner of forty-four years Dale Wallace; her nephews, Bruce Crowder, and his wife, Lisa, Mark Crowder, and Greg Floyd and his wife, Peggy; her niece, Dana Kelly; her grandchildren, Ashley VanMeter and her husband, Nate, Brent Floyd, Caitlyn Floyd, Amber Gustafson and her husband, Alex, and Miles Kelly; and her four great grandchildren, Aidan, Chloe, Stella, and Grace. She is also survived by an amazing group of friends and neighbors.

A graveside gathering of family and friends will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Monday, 21 September 2020, at the Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitation and services will be private at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to The Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40222, to The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, 1713 Catnip Hill Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
