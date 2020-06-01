Doris Lee Colvin
Louisville - Doris Lee Colvin, 91, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Doris was born September 14, 1928 to Robert Neville and Evelyn Woebker Neville. She was the first female to head the accounting department at Louisville Title Insurance Company, and while she retired in 1984, after 22 years of service, she never lost her love of numbers and accounting.
Doris will be remembered for her immeasurable strength, grace, and kindness. She never faltered in her efforts to care for and love her family with an open heart. A woman of faith and a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Prospect. Doris loved her family and tackled every difficulty she faced without complaint and without losing her appreciation for life (including the flowers blooming outside her window). An independent woman who made the world's best broccoli casserole, Doris was also a true example of how to live life with gratitude and respect for others.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother, Wayne Neville, and sister, Carole Batcheldor.
Doris is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, John F. "Jack" Colvin; her brother, Robert Neville and his wife, Jean of Temple Hills, MD; her son, John Christopher Colvin and his wife, Ann; her daughter, Karen Colvin Wilhelm and her husband, John; and her four grandchildren: Otis Colvin, MD and his wife, Valerie; Kelsey Ann Colvin; John Kyle Colvin; and Sloane Wilhelm. She was also a loving GiGi to four great-grandchildren: Anna, Natalie, Penny and Iris Colvin.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services were chosen to be private. Doris will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or Hosparus.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.